Smoke from Bankhead National Forest fire traveling for miles

Heavy smoke could be seen across south Huntsville on Thursday afternoon.



The source of the smoke is a controlled burn at Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County.



The U.S. Forest Service is burning 1800 acres at the park. The Colbert County EMA told WAFF 48 that the fire had "jumped the line" and that four fire departments were on the scene to assist with containment.



There have been no reports of lives or property being in any danger of the fire at this time.

