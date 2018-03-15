Sheffield man charged with drug trafficking after federal investigation

A multi-county drug trafficking investigation that began in February ended this week with the arrest of a Sheffield man.

On March 1, agents stopped a gold Jeep Cherokee in the Shoals that was driven by 38-year-old Christopher Lamar Carroll.

Authorities recovered 17 packages of crystal methamphetamine, also known as ICE, from the vehicle. Each package weighed just over a pound and were wrapped to make K-9 dog detection more difficult.

The estimated street value of the seizure is over $750,000.

Carroll was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance. He was temporarily released on a $50,000 bond.

On Wednesday, agents served Carroll with a federal warrant at his home in Sheffield. He was transported to Huntsville and is currently awaiting a detention hearing.

Officials from Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale Counties worked in conjunction with the DEA, FBI and the U.S. Marshalls on this federal investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48