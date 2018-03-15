Huntsville man arrested for trafficking marijuana, heroin

Huntsville Police arrested a man for drug trafficking Wednesday morning.

Damion Doral Drake was arrested at the Paddock Club of Providence. He was charged with trafficking marijuana and heroin and placed in jail on a $75,000 bond.

Officials in the Huntsville-Madison area conducted a lengthy investigation of drug trafficking within the area.

After executing multiple search warrants in the area, the investigation ended with the seizure of five pounds of marijuana, an ounce of heroin, and $72,000 in cash.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48