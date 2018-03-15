AL Senate passes resolution to make Daylight Saving Time year-round

On Thursday, the Alabama Senate considered a resolution by Senator Rusty Glover (R-Sesmmes) to put the state on permanent Daylight Saving Time.

A bipartisan group of 27 senators joined Senator Glover in sponsoring the motion, which was adopted.

Glover's resolution, which asks President Donald Trump and the federal Department of Transportation to enact the change, was also sent to other state legislatures, asking them to consider similar motions.

Glover says the common-sense legislation would have clear benefits and remove a needless institution that has significant detrimental effects on Alabamians.

"This is something that Alabamians overwhelmingly want," Glover said.

He added, “The research is clear: Daylight Saving Time is an unnecessary vestige of a bygone era that has become a burden on our citizens. I want to thank my fellow legislators for joining me in this resolution and I urge lawmakers around the country to do the same.”

The Uniform Time Act of 1966 forbids states from remaining in Daylight Saving Time year-round.

Any changes at the state level would require Congressional approval before it could be enacted. Daylight Saving Time was originally instituted to conserve energy during World War I: clocks “spring forward” one hour on the second Sunday in March.

Clocks “fall back” one hour the first Sunday in November.

