WATCH LIVE: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami onto traffic; fatalities reported

A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto cars at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday, killing "several" according to police.

The bridge crossed above a section of road on the FIU campus. Florida Highway Patrol said there were 5-6 cars trapped under the bridge and that there were fatalities.

Multiple outlets reported people were trapped under rubble. It was unclear how many were injured or the extent of their injuries.

Cars could be seen crushed beneath the bridge.

The bridge had just finished installation on Saturday.

@MDFR_PIO en route to #MCI incident near @FIU. All incident updates will be provided via Twitter. — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) March 15, 2018

THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN — Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018

The school tweeted about the new bridge on Wednesday.

“FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully.” - FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg https://t.co/QavyXidSND #WorldsAhead pic.twitter.com/PzDqKFPm01 — FIU (@FIU) March 13, 2018

Florida International University is one of the largest public universities in Florida. The school has two major campuses and enrolls 55,000 students.

The structure was hailed as an "instant" bridge that had been assembled over a number of months and then dropped into place in a matter of hours.

Days after its installation a 950-foot section collapsed completely.

