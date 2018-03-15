Two confirmed dead in Cullman Co. crash - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Two confirmed dead in Cullman Co. crash

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a deadly two-car crash in Cullman County.

The wreck happened Thursday morning on Hwy. 91 near County Rd. 603, just north of Hanceville. Troopers say two people were killed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

