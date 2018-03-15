Two confirmed dead in Cullman Co. crash

Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a deadly two-car crash in Cullman County.

Trooper are on the scene of a two car crash on AL.91 near Co. Rd 603 north of Hanceville, in Cullman Co. with two confirmed fatalities. — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) March 15, 2018

The wreck happened Thursday morning on Hwy. 91 near County Rd. 603, just north of Hanceville. Troopers say two people were killed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

