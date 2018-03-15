2 women killed in head-on crash in Cullman County

A two-vehicle crash in Cullman County claimed the lives of both drivers Thursday morning.

The wreck was shortly before 8 a..m on Alabama 91 near County Road 603, just north of Hanceville. Alabama State Troopers say a 2008 KIA Spectra crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2011 Hyundai Sonata.

Troopers identified the Kia's driver as Natasha Nicole Byrd, 31, of Hanceville and Hyundai's driver as Michelle Denean Hicks, 45, of Hanceville. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still investgiating.

