Police give 'all-clear' to Madison Blvd. Walmart after bomb threat

Police are still on the scene at the Madison Blvd. Walmart that was investigated for a potential bomb threat Thursday morning.

We're told police found a suspicious item and called in the bomb squad to investigate. The shopping center was evacuated.

The Huntsville was bomb squad determined the suspicious item was not a threat.

The all-clear has since been given.

Barricades have been brought down and employees are being allowed back into the Walmart. Neighboring stores are also reopening.

Police also mentioned that if this is a hoax or a prank, they will prosecute for making a terrorist threat.

