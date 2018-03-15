Juvenile arrested in bomb threat at Madison Walmart

Madison police have arrested a suspect in Thursday morning;'s bomb threat at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.

Police said a juvenile was charged with making terrorist threats on Friday. This is a class C felony.

"The Madison Police Department reaffirms its position that these events are neither jokes nor are they funny, they are crimes. They are taken seriously, investigated, and prosecuted," police said in a news release.

Walmart and neighboring businesses were impacted by what turned out to be a bogus bomb threat Thursday morning.

"We have investigators who are already working on this. We are going to follow this down and if we can get all of the leads we need to be able to identify a suspect, we're going to proceed from there legally," said Capt. John Stringer, spokesman for the Madison Police Department.

According to police, just before 9 a.m, someone called Walmart to say there was a bomb in the store.

Officers responded and searched Walmart and located a suspicious item.

Customers and employees were evacuated, as well as other stores in the shopping center, as a safety precaution.

The Huntsville Bomb Squad was brought in to examine the item and found out that it wasn't a bomb. They determined that there was no threat.

Barricades were brought down and employees were then allowed back into the Walmart. The rest of the shopping center also reopened.

Now, Madison investigators are working to identify whoever made the threat.

"We take this very seriously. We tied up a lot of resources- Madison Police Department, Madison Fire Department, Huntsville Police Department and even our public works was out here, called off of other jobs, other assignments and other duties that they should have been doing to perform for the citizens and visitors to the city of Madison. But we had them all tied up here because of a prank. This is not funny. It's not a joke. It's a crime. If we identify the subject or subjects responsible for this, we will prosecute," Cpt. Stringer stressed at the scene.

The suspect or suspects face charges of making a terrorist threat.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

