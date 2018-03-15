Bomb squad responding to threat at Madison Blvd. Walmart - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Bomb squad responding to threat at Madison Blvd. Walmart

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

The Madison Police Department is currently on the scene of an active bomb threat at the Walmart on Madison Blvd. 

We're told police found a suspicious item and called in the bomb squad to investigate. The shopping center has been evacuated in the meantime. 

Shoppers and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area until further notice. 

WAFF has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

