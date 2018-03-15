Bomb squad responding to threat at Madison Blvd. Walmart

The Madison Police Department is currently on the scene of an active bomb threat at the Walmart on Madison Blvd.

We're told police found a suspicious item and called in the bomb squad to investigate. The shopping center has been evacuated in the meantime.

Huge police and fire presence near Walmart on Madison Blvd. Whole plaza shut down and blocked off @whnt @waff48 Confirmed with the fire department it’s a bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/5expChdPKf — Nemesis (@TheNemesisZone_) March 15, 2018

Shoppers and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area until further notice.

