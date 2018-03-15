NAACP firing back on Tanner High School principal paid leave

The NAACP is firing back after the Tanner High principal was placed on administrative leave earlier this week.

School officials say there were several parent complaints about Louis Gordon, leaving him on paid administrative leave.

The NAACP Limestone County chapter released a statement denouncing the actions of school Superintendent Dr. Tom Sisk.

About 50 people gathered at the Limestone County Board of Education on Gordon's behalf and everyone agreed that this is an issue of racism.

The NAACP made it a point to say, no matter the outcome of this principals investigation, Gordon's reputation is now tarnished and they want to know why.

NAACP statement on Tanner High School Principal Louis Gordon on paid leave

On behalf of the Limestone County NAACP and the Alabama NAACP State Conference; we firmly denounce the recent actions of our school Superintendent Dr. Tom Sisk who placed Tanner High School Principal Mr. James Gordon on paid leave. Based on our assessment of this matter we have determined that there is absolutely no justification for the actions of Superintendent Sisk. Further, there was certainly no reason for him to call a press conference and announce his actions publicly. We have concluded that his actions were inappropriate and very alarming. We have monitored and have been concerned when the decision was made to hire Mr. Gordon because of some outrage and inappropriate behavior of some who had another person in mind for the position. In spite of the publicly dissatisfied few, Dr. Sisk and the Board had the courage and decency to vote for the best person for the job. According to our assessment, immediately after Principal Gordon’s hiring, the harassment started. Frivolous and ridiculous complaints were filed with the Superintendent, and on occasion with the State. Any and ALL complaints have been baseless and unproven. Recently a custodian who is employed at the school made a threat against Mr. Gordon’s life. Based on our assessment, the threat was not handled properly by Dr. Sisk and others. The codes and locks to the school were not changed immediately. Keys were not immediately retrieved from the employee. However, when Mr. Gordon was placed on immediate administrative leave, his keys were retrieved and the locks/codes were changed immediately. Superintendent Sisk stated in his press conference that his decision to place Mr. Gordon on administrative leave was for the protection and safety of students and the Community. Of the two, who was the obvious threat to the students and Community? Another recent incident involved a teacher at Tanner High School who was recorded bashing Mr. Gordon in the presence of students and showing students a video to influence them against Mr. Gordon, the video has been widely seen in our community. Even though the custodian has been placed on leave and the teacher may have or may not be investigated, no press conference was called by Superintendent Sisk. What we have clearly assessed is that Dr. Sisk and others have decided to punish, defame, and humiliate Mr. Gordon publicly rather than deal with those who are causing the problems. Obviously, Dr. Sisk and others have succumbed to the desires of those originally in opposition to Mr. Gordon. Even though Dr. Sisk has stated on numerous occasions to many that he knows no wrongs Mr. Gordon has done. The leadership of Dr. Sisk and possibly the Limestone County School Board is in serious question. These individuals are supposedly leading the educational objectives and goals of this County, but this is clearly not leadership. They have offended, insulted, and disrupted students, parents, and this Community. We have concluded that Superintendent Sisk and possibly the Board do not have our children in their best interest. We stand by this statement because of the tremendous documented successes and accomplishments made by Mr. Gordon since his short stay at Tanner High School, a failing school. (Copies available) We are calling on Dr. Sisk and the Board to: Immediately allow Mr. Gordon to assume his duties as Principal at Tanner High School.

Do whatever is necessary to put a stop to the harassment of Mr. Gordon and ensure his safety so he can continue to do the outstanding job he is doing.

Uphold any and all policy in regards to punishment for the teacher who was videoed speaking negatively with students about Mr. Gordon.

Follow the procedure to the fullest extent when persons are wrong regardless of whom they are.

Support Mr. Gordon as long as he is doing his job.

Support Mr. Gordon’s efforts in continuing to get Tanner High School off life support and use his ideas to make improvements throughout the County school system.

Renew his contract at the appropriate time.

People say the press conference that was originally held to put Gordon on administrative leave earlier this week, made it seem like he did something wrong, but they say the issue is, nobody is saying what he did wrong specifically.

"My question why is he being placed on administrative leave? What did he do wrong? The only thing I've heard is that teachers are upset because he makes surprise visits to classrooms, which is what principals are supposed to do," said Pastor Roy Rugless

We spoke to parents about why they say it's unfair and how Principal Gordon was helping their kids. Tune in to the live newscast at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to hear what parents have to say.

