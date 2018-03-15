Chilly start but much warmer by the Thursday afternoon

Good morning! It's another chilly morning with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and scattered frost likely. You'll need your winter coat one more day as you leave the house.

A big warm-up is in store though! Today is the day our pattern change begins with highs climbing into the mid-60s and ample sunshine.

Winds will stay breezy with gusts up to 25 mph. It will be a beautiful day to be outside and enjoy the nice weather because it won't last much longer.



Rain chances return Friday with scattered showers likely starting in the late afternoon to early evening and highs climbing into the upper 60s.

Storms are possible Friday night into Saturday and this is when our rain chances are the highest and most widespread.

Rain chances linger into St. Patrick's Day but it doesn't look like a washout.

Rain chances appear highest in the morning hours but we clear out by the afternoon (and could even see a few breaks in the clouds)! Sunday evening rain chances return and lead to a soggy but warm start to next week.

