Brandon: Warming up ahead of weekend rain chances

Today’s sunshine and warmth was a nice change of pace! Seasonable temperatures on the way tonight as we will only fall into the low to mid 40s, a touch warmer than where we’ve been the last several mornings.

Wind should start to die down and remain out of the south overnight tonight. We’ll stay generally clear overnight. Even more warmth on the way as we head on towards the holiday weekend, as temperatures on Friday are expected to be back into the mid to upper 60s.

Wind out of the south will bring in a little bit more moisture, leading to some wider spread cloud cover throughout the day and that will bring a chance at some scattered showers and thunderstorms .

As we push towards the overnight and into your Saturday, heavier showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through, heaviest after 10/11 p.m. and lasting overnight into the morning. The good news is I still expect most of that rain to be out of the Valley by 8 to 9 a.m., which means your outdoor St. Patrick’s Day festivities should be a go! We could even see some afternoon sunshine. The 70s on the way for Saturday with more warmth extending in the early part of next week.

We do have more rain on the way late Sunday into Monday, and we will have to keep a close eye on Monday for a severe threat.

