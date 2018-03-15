UNA renames campus Commons after first African American student

The University of North Alabama has honored its first African-American student by renaming the campus Commons.

The University Commons will now be called the Wendell W. Gunn University Commons.

Gunn graduated with a degree in chemistry and mathematics in 1965 during the time when the school was named Florence State.

There were hundreds of people who attended to honor Gunn for his accomplishments.

