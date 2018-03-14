Florence students organize 'Walk Up' to protest against gun violence

Thousands of students across the nation walked out of class Wednesday morning. The students at Florence High School compromised to organize a "Walk Up" in recognition to the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida one month ago. The students came together in solidarity in hopes to make a change to end gun violence.

The students honored the lives lost in Parkland by having 14 desks and three empty chairs; each with the names and faces of the victims from the campus shooting in Florida. They also encouraged each other to give a compliment or have a friendly conversation to ensure no one feels they are not accepted.

“These letters and our prayers go out to them, their families, their friends, and all the people that were impacted by that day a month ago,” said Mackenzie Evert, a student at Florence High School.

Evert, like many students, took the time to write a letter of comfort to one of the victim’s families while also stepping out of their comfort zone to meet new people and to learn to make everyone feel included.

“There are things you can do to help. I mean, you can talk to someone if you knew they were lonely, and say, 'Are you OK? Do you need a friend?,'" said Madison Grace Fuller, a student at Florence High School.

The students hope that they can continue to make a change and guarantee all their peers know that they belong. They want to use the past as a lesson that change must happen now.

