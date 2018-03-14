Vigil for 3-year-old shooting victim brings crowd from near and far

On Wednesday evening, the scene of the tragic death a 3-year-old girl became the site of a vigil in her honor.

[READ MORE: 'Sweet Livie': Family mourns toddler killed in drive-by shooting]

Livia Robinson was sleeping on her couch last week when a bullet pierced the wall of her home, killing her. The vigil was a chance to celebrate Livia’s short life and have a conversation about gun violence in the community.

"For someone being so small, she's met so many people and touched so many live," said Melissa Botta, a family friend.

“She was always happy and joyful. She'd give you hugs. It was like joy would walk into the room," she said.

Countless people turned out for the vigil. Neighbors, friends, family, even strangers took turns talking in front of the crowd.

“We’re not related, I don’t know the family. I just saw the news and I have a 3-year-old. That could have been my child,” said Brian Hubbard, a Rogersville man who made the drive to Huntsville.

Parking was scarce on Murray Street, a testament to the community pulling together in tragedy.

Huntsville police officers attended, offering words of encouragement to Livia’s grieving mother, MeMe McComb. One officer spoke in front of the crowd, begging the community to put the "neighbor" back in neighborhood.

[READ MORE: 3 facing capital murder charges after toddler killed in drive-by shooting]

Melissa Botta is one of many people in attendance who are confident Robinson will be the spark of change when it comes to gun violence.

"They need to put down the guns. Go to God in prayer instead of shooting each other,” Botta said. “This has been a wake-up call for a lot of people, and I hope this brings people closer to God," she said.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48