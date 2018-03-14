Crime Stoppers: Shopping with stolen credit card

Huntsville police say this man used a stolen credit card at the Walmart on South Memorial Parkway. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

Huntsville police are searching for a suspected identity thief.

Police say the crime occurred on Jan. 19 after the offender gained access to the victim’s credit card number. He used the card to make illegal purchases at Walmart at 11610 South Memorial Parkway.

The suspect was seen on video wearing a dark coat with a hood and jeans.

If you know this man, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. Your anonymous tip could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48