Huntsville Comic Con 2018 draws celebs, lots of talent

Calling all comic lovers!

Huntsville Comic Con is right around the corner and it promises to be bigger and better this year.



Preparations are underway at Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment, located on Seminole Dr SW, for the second annual event on March 30-31.



“We have a huge array of vendors, dealers, artists, writers that will be spread throughout all of Lowe Mill that Friday and Saturday,” said Xia Blanche with SuperPowered Studios



Things will kick off on March 29 with a special screening of the 1980 cult classic movie Flash Gordon and the star, Sam Jones, will be there.



“He’ll answer questions after the movie in a Q & A session,” Blanche explained.



There are other things planned throughout the course of the convention. Stranger Things actor Cade Jones will be another celebrity guest. On Friday night, there will be pet cosplay show.

“You can bring your pet. Dress them up, enter them in and everybody will love it. Then Saturday night, we have the second annual cosplay contest,” Blanche stated.

They shared photos on the Huntsville Comic Con website of the groups that took part in the cosplay competition.

Lowe Mill once again teamed up with SuperPowered studios to host it.



SuperPowered Studio's owners- Nathan Massengill and Kevin Stokes- are professional comic book artists and they have both worked with Marvel & DC. They have an impressive studio inside Lowe Mill displaying their work. They even teach a Comic Book Art Class a few times a week. Stokes helped with artwork for the Comic Con poster.

Organizers say it's that kind of talent that's made the event so popular.



“The turnout last year was so great and so big and so fun for everybody, not just geeks and nerds alone. It was family friendly, kid friendly and people who had never been to conventions before came to Lowe Mill for their very first comic con. It's a great place to start that whole comic convention experience and adventure,” Blanche added.

You can get tickets for comic con and the movie screening online by clicking here.

A schedule of events is also posted on the Huntsville Comic Con website. It goes from noon- 8 p.m. on March 30 and 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. on March 31.

