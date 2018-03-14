City of Anniston joining fight against opioid crisis

A local county government is joining the fight against the opioid crisis.

Beasley Allen filed its fifth lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers on behalf of an Alabama city or county government on Wednesday. The complaint, which was filed on behalf of the city of Anniston, claims that the marketing of opioids has contributed to the creation of the epidemic and a public health and safety crisis.

"In addition to its huge toll on human life, the opioid epidemic has an economic cost of about $504 billion annually to communities throughout the country. Alabama has four cities in the top 15 in the nation with the highest rates of opioid abuse, including Anniston." said Rhon E. Jones, the lawyer representing Anniston.

The lawsuit also claims that the local governments have taken a huge economic hit while battling the crisis.

Beasley Allen, which has five lawsuits for the state, is also representing Greenville, Houston County, and the State of Alabama

Three other Alabama cities, Gadsden, Montgomery, and Tuscaloosa, also rank in the top 15 in the nation with the highest rates of opioid abuse.

