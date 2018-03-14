Man arrested in December shooting case

DeKalb County officials have caught a break in a months-old shooting case.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the shooting, which took place at a residence on Short Cut Dr. in Henagar in Dec. 2017.

An initial investigation identified Mark Shane Tucker, 41, of Flat Rock as a suspect. By the time a warrant was issued for the arrest, Tucker had already fled the area.

The case has been ongoing, but this week officials received information that Tucker had been arrested in Louisiana on unknown charges.

Tucker has since been extradited back to the DeKalb County Detention Center, where he is awaiting trial on the attempted murder charges. He remains in custody on $30,000 bond.

