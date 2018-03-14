Hartselle police need help identifying forgery suspect

Do you recognize this woman? She’s wanted by Hartselle P.D. for check forgery

The Hartselle Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspected forgery suspect.

Police say the woman in the photo passed a forged check at the Hartselle branch of Redstone FCU. The woman used identification that may have belonged to the victim of an earlier auto burglary at Sparkman Park.

The suspect is also known to have fraudulently passed checks in other jurisdictions.

If you know who she is, please contact Investigator Chip Reynolds at 256-751-4916 or creynolds@hartselle.org.

