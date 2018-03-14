Student arrested for firearm possession at Florence High - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Student arrested for firearm possession at Florence High

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

A 17-year-old was taken into custody this week after being found in possession of a firearm on school property.

The Florence Police Department has confirmed the incident occurred at Florence High School on Tuesday.  

