Huntsville man arrested on child pornography charges

An Alabama man was arrested after a federal investigation into a child pornography website.

Ryan Thomas Carver, 27, of Huntsville, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Each of the charges is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a lifetime on the sex offender registry.

Carver came under investigation in February and a special agent for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told local investigators that Carver had access to a child pornography website in Colorado.

The website has been under investigation by the DHS and IRS.

Deputies in Madison County searched Carver’s home before arresting him. He released from the Madison County Jail on $100,000 bail on March 6.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48