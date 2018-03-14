SLIDESHOW: 10 'Fattest' Cities in America

WalletHub has released its list of the 'fattest' cities in America.

Two cities in Alabama made the top ten, with states such as Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi also on the list.

WalletHub also reports that as of 2017, almost 40-percent of Americans aged 15 and older are obese, possibly due to fast-food becoming more available.

