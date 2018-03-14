Burn Alert: Planned burn today at Bankhead National Forest - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
A prescribed burn at Bankhead National Forest is planned for Wednesday, March 14. 

Smoke is expected to settle southwest of the burn along Highways 41 and 278. Motorists should not be alarmed by smoke in the area.  

