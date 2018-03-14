Sen. Doug Jones announces public safety grant

Alabama Senator Doug Jones announced new funding for the Office of Information Technology on Wednesday.

Jones announced a federal grant of $250,000 to expand the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet). The grant is administered through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA).

When speaking about the grant, Senator Jones said, “We have a responsibility to provide Alabama’s first responders with the best, most reliable tools possible so they can serve our communities effectively.”

Jones believes the grant will expand Alabama’s existing emergency broadband networks and increase access to life-saving services.

FirstNet, which was first established in 2012, is a network designed to ensure the building and overall maintenance of the first high-speed, nationwide, wireless broadband communication network dedicated to public safety. It is designed to assist police, firefighters, emergency medical service professionals and other public safety officials.

“FirstNet is a critical resource for our first responders who need to communicate during times of emergency when public networks are often overloaded. This grant will serve to expand our state’s existing emergency broadband networks and increase access to these life-saving services,” Jones added.

NTIA is governed by a board of fifteen members, with representatives from public safety and the wireless industry.

