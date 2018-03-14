TN Valley Schools participating in National School Walkout

Here in the Tennessee Valley, many schools are planning to participate in school walkouts for National School Walkout in a different way.

Several schools want to honor the 17 victims in the Parkland, Florida shooting by doing something similar to the school walkouts happening Wednesday across the country.

At least four schools are planning something, like a moment of silence or a short assembly.

READ MORE: Students to walk out nationwide protesting gun violence

One Huntsville city school is planning a 17-minute break.They'll encourage students to sit with other students they don't know very well.

Florence High School is doing something similar, calling it a walk up. They'll also have 17 empty desks in their lobby with each victims name on them.

Limestone County Schools are planning a 17-minute assembly at each school and talking about communication between students and teachers

ALSO READ: National School Walkout: What you need to know

Athens High School is also planning to participate. They will wear Stoneman Douglas High School colors, hold a moment of silence, read the names of the 17 victims along with quotes and poems that encourage kindness

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48