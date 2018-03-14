County health rankings in the TN Valley

Your zip code can be a good indicator of your health! A new report compares the well-being of nearly every county in the US.

Just like we get yearly check-ups. A new report gives us an annual health snapshot of nearly every county in the country.

This is the 9th year for the collaboration between the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The differences stretched beyond place and were also defined by race. Especially when looking at rising low birth weights.

"We saw persistent patterns where black babies were twice as likely as white babies to be born at a low birth weight, and also twice as likely to die before their first birthday," said Julie Williams Van Dijk. UW Population Health Institute.

The goal of the rankings project is to give communities a window into their own health and provide opportunities for improvement.

When it comes to how long people live and how healthy people feel while they're alive, North Alabama is one of the healthiest regions in the state.

Madison County ranked as the second healthiest county in the state. To see the complete list of rankings click here .

