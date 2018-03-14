Contractors: New Decatur schools will be ready for 2018-19

Decatur’s two new high schools will be ready for students to occupy when the 2018-19 academic year starts in August, contractors told the school board Tuesday.

And there is a “strong possibility” the new gymnasium at Austin High and renovations at Ogle Stadium will be completed in time for graduations May 24.

“We’re about 95 percent complete,” project manager Corey White of Doster Construction told the board during a work session.

Doster is constructing the new Austin High School near Shady Grove Lane and Modaus Road. White said he expects the school to be “substantially complete” by May 1, which means this is when teachers will be able to occupy the facility.

As for the new Decatur High School, Eric Kallas and George Hunt of Baggett Construction said the school is “on schedule” and about 84 percent complete. Decatur High construction started about two months after Austin’s, but Kallas said teachers should be able to start moving in June 30.

