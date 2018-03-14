Kat: Afternoon highs expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s today with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5-10 mph

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Tomorrow morning will be our last potential for a freeze this week, especially east of I-65 where lows should dip down to around 30 degrees.

[WATCH: The Future of Weather Warnings]

Tomorrow is the day our pattern change begins with highs climbing into the 60s despite a chilly morning.

Rain chances return Friday with scattered showers likely and highs climbing into the upper 60s. Storms are possible Friday night into Saturday.

Rain chances linger into St. Patrick's Day but it doesn't look like a washout. Rain chances appear highest in the morning hours but keep checking back in for updates!

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48