Brandon: Cool & clear tonight

The colder afternoon temperatures have continued today, but at least we had some sunshine! You’ll need your winter coat for just one more night as we have another round of cold on the way overnight tonight.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Staying clear this evening and overnight tonight as wind will slowly die down and turn to the south. Overnight temperatures will drop back into the low 30s across the Valley with some places seeing wind chills into the upper 20s, but once that sunrises on Thursday we can kiss the cold goodbye.

[WATCH: The Future of Weather Warnings]

Thursday is looking spectacular with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. The one impact we will have will be a breeze southwest wind gusting at times up to 20 mph. Otherwise it will be great!

Warmer weather will continue into the end of the week with the upper 60s back in store for Friday, but we’ll also add some cloud cover and our next chance at rain. The best chance for rain and storms will come in later in the afternoon on Friday and overnight into the early parts of Saturday.

The good news is that it does not look to be a weekend washout. Showers and storms could linger into the morning hours of St. Patrick’s day, but I think that rain should be gone before 10 A.M. and from there we will just deal with some clouds and the 70s!



Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48