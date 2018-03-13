Redstone Federal Credit Union shares fraud protection tips

Scams have been running rampant in North Alabama over the past week.

Huntsville Utilities received multiple reports of scammers contacting dozens of customers, attempting to get money and/or personal information from them.

The citizen would get a call from someone claiming to be with Huntsville Utilities or the City of Huntsville and they were even able to spoof Huntsville Utilities’ main phone number.

Officials stressed that they will never ask customers to buy a prepaid card to pay their bill over the phone and they will never threaten a customer to pay their bill in thirty minutes in exchange for not having their service cut off.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning about a warrant scam being called from 256 581-4500. The scammer claimed to be Deputy Kevin Barnett and told people to go to CVS and get a money order before you are arrested.

“Don’t fall for it,” the agency stressed.

The Huntsville Police Department also shared this advisory: “It’s been reported a caller is disguising their number as our non-emergency number, 256-722-7100. They indicate they’re an HPD Officer and tells the victim they owe HPD money and a warrant will be issued if not paid. Please report any similar calls.”

Now, experts are sharing some key tips.

On Tuesday, Redstone Federal Credit Union hosted a seminar about fraud prevention and some of the recent trends impacting the community.

Jonathan Kirby, Assistant Vice President of Security & Investigations, recommended regular review of your accounts using online banking tools.

Alerts will let you know about suspicious activity.

The credit union also offers a tool that allows you to turn your card on and off to limit to your exposure to identity thieves.

“They're awake day and night coming up with a new way to take your money. So you can't just sit back and wait for it to happen. You have to be proactive,” Kirby said.

Redstone Federal Credit Union does educational seminars throughout the year.

On March 20 at 11:30 a.m., they'll host one on caring for aging parents to help identify important resources for families.

For a list of the financial education seminars, click here.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48