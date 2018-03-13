Huntsville police searching for runaway teen

Huntsville police are asking the public's help in locating a runaway teenager.

Maria “Stephanie” Guzman, who goes by Stephanie, is a 14-year-old Hispanic female. She is approximately 4 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds. There is no known clothing description at this time.

She was last seen on Feb. 27 after being dropped off at school by family at 7:45 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

