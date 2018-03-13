Six arrested after high-speed chase

A police pursuit from Guntersville to Arab on Tuesday ended with six being arrested.More >>
A 17-year-old was taken into custody this week after being found in possession of a firearm on school property.More >>
An Alabama man was arrested after a federal investigation into a child pornography website.More >>
A fire on Madison Pike left many people homeless this morning.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating a Monday night shooting at the Sonic Drive-In on Sparkman Drive.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Hawking's scholarly pursuits dealt with time - whether it has a beginning and end, what happens in a black hole and whether time warps are possible.More >>
The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
According to police records obtained by the Cleveland 19 News Investigative team, the relationships with several male students began in January 2018 and ended on March 8, when the female teacher told the school she was being blackmailed.More >>
The man texted his family members then called 911 after the killings.More >>
Wednesday, state Senator Chris McDaniel has announced he is backing out of challenging Roger Wicker and will now run for Senator Thad Cochran's soon-to-be-open Senate seat in the November special election.More >>
The University of Memphis is parting ways with head basketball coach Tubby Smith.More >>
The teacher, Dennis Alexander, was reportedly checking if the gun he brought to his class was loaded. That's when it accidentally went off.More >>
