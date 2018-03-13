Six arrested after high-speed chase

A police pursuit from Guntersville to Arab on Tuesday ended with six being arrested.

The chase began on Hwy. 431 when officials spotted a vehicle with suspicious people inside. After running the tag, police found out that the vehicle was stolen.

The chase remained at low-speed around town, but went upwards of 90 mph when they reached Hwy. 69.

Arab Police joined the pursuit just before 10 a.m. to assist Guntersville authorities. The chase spanned 15-20 miles before the vehicle arrived at Arab City Center, where the driver of the vehicle exited with a firearm.

The suspects, William Smiley and Christopher Kelley, were arrested immediately and taken into custody. Kelley was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

No shots were fired, but both suspects were taken to the hospital. Police also found a second firearm and drugs inside the vehicle.

Guntersville authorities later found more stolen property at the Super 8 Motel by the high school where the chase had started. Four arrests were made in relation to that stolen property and authorities established a connection to Smiley and Kelley.

Tiffany Laidlaw, 36, of Guntersville and Joshua Price, 23, of Cullman were each charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Jessica Cossette, 31, and Brandy Martin, 25, both of Georgia, were each charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48