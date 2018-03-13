High-speed chase begins in Guntersville, ends in Arab

A high-speed pursuit began in Guntersville and ended in Arab on Tuesday.

Guntersville Police began pursuing a possibly stolen vehicle that had crashed into another car near Main Street and Highway 69.

Arab Police joined the pursuit just before 10 a.m. to assist Guntersville authorities.

The vehicle arrived at Arab City Center, where the driver of the vehicle exited with a firearm. Both suspects were arrested immediately and taken into custody.

No shots were fired, but both suspects were taken to the hospital. The police later found a second firearm and drugs inside the vehicle.

Authorities are still investigating the vehicle, which they believe was stolen in Georgia.

