Brandon: Sunny, breezy and chilly for Tuesday!

Grab a jacket! You will need it out there this morning. Temperatures below freezing across much of the Tennessee Valley with the upper 20s and low 30s for much of the area.

The wind chill is slightly cooler, but the wind is not too strong this morning around 5 mph. Sadly we will stay chilly throughout much of the day today.

Despite plenty of sunshine, we will only make it into the upper 40s and low 50s across the Tennessee Valley today. It will be another breezy day today as well, wind out of the north and west gusting at times up to 20 mph.

The cooler than normal trend also looks to carry on overnight tonight into Wednesday. We could potentially see even colder temperatures overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with lows into the mid to upper 20s.

Expect another freeze warning to be issued for the Tennessee Valley for the overnight hours and Wednesday morning. Northwest wind will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, meaning our afternoon looks to be on the chilly side again.

High temperatures on Wednesday likely to stay into the mid to upper 40s, with a few 50s sprinkled in as well. We should see some nice warmer weather coming through as we head on into the end of the week.

The 60s are here for Thursday with more sunshine, but as we look ahead to the weekend we bring in more warmth and another chance at rain coming in Friday and Saturday for St. Patrick’s Day.

