Brad: Cold & clear tonight

Another cold and clear night is on the way.

Expect light winds and this will lead to scattered frost by sunrise. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 40s Wednesday. Highs will get close to 63 on Thursday after morning lows below freezing.

We finish the work week with highs near 70 on Friday but rain chances now appear to move in late Friday into Saturday morning.

Saint Patrick’s Day could be wet at times for the morning hours but I don’t think it will rain all day.

Highs this weekend will be near 70 with morning lows in the upper 50s. Sunday is now looking much better with sunshine and highs around 72.

