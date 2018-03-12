Police investigating shooting at Huntsville Sonic

Huntsville police are investigating a Monday night shooting at the Sonic Drive-In on Sparkman Drive.

One man is dead and another is hurt after the shooting, which took place shortly before 8 p.m. Huntsville Police say that the deceased victim had suffered self-inflicted injuries. His wife and child were in the car at the time of the shooting.

The other victim, who was carried away from the scene, suffered injuries, possibly from a bullet fragment.

