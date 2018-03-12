Suspects sought in multiple burglaries at Limestone County storage center

This man is suspected in a February burglary at Mooresville Road-Highway 72 Mini-storage. (Source: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple recent thefts from the Mooresville Road-Highway 72 Mini-storage.

Deputies say several storage units were burglarized in February. Some were burglarized multiple times. The suspect from these burglaries is in the photo.

Video was captured of two more burglaries. In on one from March 10, a white Chevrolet 2500HD extended cab truck driven by a white male entered the fenced storage lot. The driver unsuccessfully tried to take a trailer then drove to the rear of the lot and took an enclosed trailer full of lawn equipment.

Anyone with information is asked ti call the sheriff's office at 256-232-0111.

