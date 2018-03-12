Suspects sought in multiple burglaries at Limestone County mini-storage

Huntsville police are investigating a Monday night shooting at the Sonic Drive-In on Sparkman Drive.More >>
The Madison City Council passed an agreement outlining developer commitment to infrastructure that supports the new baseball stadium in a 6-1 vote Monday night.More >>
Limestone County Schools has placed Tanner High School Principal Louis Gordon on paid leave.More >>
Rep. Mo Brooks accompanied Fergie, the WAFF service dog in training, on her morning walk on Monday.More >>
The family is hosting a candlelight vigil for Livia at the family home at 615 Murray Rd NW in Huntsville at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
United Airlines has apologized after a dog died, apparently in mid-flight, after a passenger was forced by a flight attendant to store it overhead.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
The normally spunky, smart, and joyful little girl is in a hospital bed with her relatives by her side.More >>
Amazon is recalling more than 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports surfaced that they can overheat, causing fires or burns.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
