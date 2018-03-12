Award-winning chef bringing hot new dishes to MidCity, CityCentre

Huntsville police confirm someone was shot at the Sonic restaurant on Sparkman Drive Monday night.More >>
Huntsville police confirm someone was shot at the Sonic restaurant on Sparkman Drive Monday night.More >>
Limestone County Schools has placed Tanner High School Principal Louis Gordon on paid leave.More >>
Limestone County Schools has placed Tanner High School Principal Louis Gordon on paid leave.More >>
Rep. Mo Brooks accompanied Fergie, the WAFF service dog in training, on her morning walk on Monday.More >>
Rep. Mo Brooks accompanied Fergie, the WAFF service dog in training, on her morning walk on Monday.More >>
The family is hosting a candlelight vigil for Livia at the family home at 615 Murray Rd NW in Huntsville at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.More >>
The family is hosting a candlelight vigil for Livia at the family home at 615 Murray Rd NW in Huntsville at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.More >>
A fire on Madison Pike left many people homeless this morning.More >>
A fire on Madison Pike left many people homeless this morning.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
Most brides dream of the perfect wedding, complete with bouquets and limousine arrivals. Things went a bit differently for a woman in Marana, Arizona.More >>
Most brides dream of the perfect wedding, complete with bouquets and limousine arrivals. Things went a bit differently for a woman in Marana, Arizona.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.More >>
A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.More >>
Life has changed drastically for Kaylee Muthart since a tragic morning in February outside an Anderson County church, but her mother said she is continuing to recover and find new purpose.More >>
Life has changed drastically for Kaylee Muthart since a tragic morning in February outside an Anderson County church, but her mother said she is continuing to recover and find new purpose.More >>
The remains found on Golden Camp Rd. last week have been identified as Latania Janell Carwell. Carwell's body was identified through dental records.More >>
The remains found on Golden Camp Rd. last week have been identified as Latania Janell Carwell. Carwell's body was identified through dental records.More >>
A family is in mourning after a 12-year-old boy committed suicide.More >>
A family is in mourning after a 12-year-old boy committed suicide.More >>