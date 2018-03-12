Rep. Brooks takes WAFF service dog in training on morning walk

Rep. Mo Brooks accompanied Fergie, the WAFF service dog in training, on her morning walk on Monday.

Fergie led Brooks and his wife, Martha, around the lake at Jones Farm Park in Jones Valley, Monday.

Fergie is training to become a service dog through Service Dogs Alabama, a non-profit that places fully-trained dogs with people facing medical issues like diabetes, seizure disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder.

[SERVICE DOGS ALABAMA PLACES FIRST SERVICE DOG WITH FEMALE VETERAN]

Brooks commented Fergie's gentile demeanor and attentiveness will make her a fine companion.

[READ ABOUT THE SPECIAL REASONS FERGIE'S FOSTERS ARE IN THE PROGRAM]

Fergie will eventually move to a women's prison in Florida where she will undergo extensive training. After that training, Service Dogs Alabama will determine her distinct ability and place her with an applicant. For now, she is living with her foster family in South Huntsville.

?Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48