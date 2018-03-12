Sheffield Councilman Gary Scales dies

A Sheffield council member has died after he was found shot in the head.

Officials said Gary Scales of District 2 was found at his home Sunday afternoon.

Emergency responders rushed Scales to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they don't believe it was foul play.

Scales was undergoing chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer.

