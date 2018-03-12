Tanner High principal on leave following school complaints

Limestone County Schools has placed Tanner High School Principal Louis Gordon on paid leave.More >>
Rep. Mo Brooks accompanied Fergie, the WAFF service dog in training, on her morning walk on Monday.More >>
The family is hosting a candlelight vigil for Livia at the family home at 615 Murray Rd NW in Huntsville at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.More >>
A fire on Madison Pike left many people homeless this morning.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
A family is in mourning after a 12-year-old boy committed suicide.More >>
As a wrestler for the WWE, Jeff Hardy is known as one half of the Hardy Boyz. But this weekend, he was known as an arrestee in Cabarrus County, North Carolina.More >>
A Mississippi company is recalling around 35 tons (31.75 metric tons) of catfish products that might have been tainted by a compound that poses a public health concern.More >>
Authorities are investigating a sunken tugboat on the Mississippi River Monday.More >>
