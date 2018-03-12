Tanner High principal on leave following school complaints

Limestone County Schools has placed Tanner High School Principal Louis Gordon on paid leave.

The school system sent the following press release:

After receiving a number of complaints about the climate at Tanner High School, Limestone County Schools feel that it is in the best interest of the students to place the principal on paid administrative leave immediately. It is standard practice to give all employees Due Process. All sides will be heard and a recommendation of appropriate action will be made to the board if any is warranted. Please remember that all decisions are based on what is in the best interest of Tanner High School students, staff and community. Assistant Principal Kenyon will be the acting principal beginning immediately. Any questions or concerns should be directed to Mr. Tommy Hunter, Executive Director of Human Resources.

Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk released the following statement:

I have received a number of complaints about the climate and culture at Tanner High School this year. Therefore I feel, it is in the best interest of the students, faculty & Staff as well as the community that I look into this matter more deeply.

I have placed the Principal on Paid Administrative Leave while authorizing this investigation which will be conducted by HR. Paid leave is not a statement of guilt or wrong doing. It is a common practice we have employed in the past. It is in the best interest of the district and the employee to remove them from the situation while conducting the investigation.

Once the investigation has been concluded, I will meet with the appropriate parties to address any concerns that might surface. After which I will make the appropriate recommendations to the board if any action is warranted.

In the meantime, I will ask the assistant principal Deborah Kenyon to handle the day to day operations of the school until further notice. I have confidence in her ability to do so. We will develop a plan to support her if need be.