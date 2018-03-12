Marshall Co. Sheriff's Special Ops team trains often

The family is hosting a candlelight vigil for Livia at the family home at 615 Murray Rd NW in Huntsville at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.More >>
A fire on Madison Pike left many people homeless this morning.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
Mazda and Toyota have officially given their new Huntsville plant a name. The companies announced on Friday that they have created “Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.” as part of their recently-announced joint venture. This comes after the companies announced in January that they would bring a new facility to Limestone County.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
The suspect named in the Mount Pleasant quadruple homicide appears to have beaten four family members to death, according to court documents.More >>
A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.More >>
Despite the man’s attempt to flee, police say he was ultimately found and taken into custody.More >>
Originally shot in 2006, Simpson gives a "hypothetical" confession to the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.More >>
