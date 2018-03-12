Marshall Co. Sheriff's Special Ops team trains often - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Marshall Co. Sheriff's Special Ops team trains often

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office formed a “special operations team” two years ago and it’s running full-speed now.

Sheriff Scott Walls is quick to tell you that they are a special ops team, not a SWAT team, even though the six men who make up the team are all certified in SWAT tactics. Their main mission with the sheriff’s office is executing “high risk” arrest warrants and search warrants.

Sgt. Chris Bearden is the team’s leader. They train twice a month for six hours each session. Their special operations uniforms are a dark forest green rather than the traditional brown and khaki sheriff's deputy patrol uniform.

They have been called on several times since their formation to execute warrants and once to deal with a person who had barricaded himself in a house.

