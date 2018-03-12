Brad: Wind advisory until midnight

Windy and cold this evening. A wind advisory will expire at midnight.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

A freeze warning is in effect as temperatures are forecast to be at or below freezing for morning lows on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will get close to 60 on Thursday.

[WATCH: The Future of Weather Warnings]

We finish the work week with highs near 70 on Friday. Saint Patrick’s Day could be wet at times but I don’t think it will rain all day. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 60s with morning lows in the upper 50s.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48