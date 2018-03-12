Kat: A few flurries expected with a blustery Monday ahead

Good Monday morning! A few areas are waking up to some flurries early this morning but no travel impacts are expected. It’s chilly and blustery this morning so be sure that you have a winter coat with you as you head out your door.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Snow flurries in Huntsville! @katcampbellwx called it yesterday morning! This weather is cra cra!!! ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/4oDHoAcaND — Haley Baker (@HaleyBakerWAFF) March 12, 2018

Wind out of the northwest will gust up to 40 mph throughout the day and highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Skies will clear throughout the day and the rest of your work week will see plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Areas east of I-65 are under a WIND ADVISORY from 9AM-7PM.

I'm tracking FLURRIES this morning on @waff48 news! Join me starting at 4:30AM. Please send in your reports using #WAFF48 pic.twitter.com/zLQGDv7fZk — Kat Campbell WAFF 48 (@katcampbellwx) March 12, 2018

Rain chances hold off all week but the chilly weather will stick around throughout the first half of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings a widespread hard freeze is likely with lows dipping into the 20s.

Highs will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s to start your work week but warmer weather is in sight! A warming trend is in store for the second half of the week with highs back in the 60s.

March snow isn't that uncommon. We average .5" of snowfall during the month of March in Huntsville. In '93 Huntsville saw 7.3"! #WAFF48 @waff48 pic.twitter.com/lLWZfx81oq — Kat Campbell WAFF 48 (@katcampbellwx) March 12, 2018

[WATCH: The Future of Weather Warnings]

Friday will be beautiful and sunny with highs in the upper 60s! Despite a mostly sunny and dry week, rain chances return for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48