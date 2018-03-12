Kat: A few flurries expected with a blustery Monday ahead - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Kat: A few flurries expected with a blustery Monday ahead

By Kat Campbell, Meteorologist
Connect
Weather Graphic is pictured Weather Graphic is pictured
(WAFF) -

Good Monday morning! A few areas are waking up to some flurries early this morning but no travel impacts are expected. It’s chilly and blustery this morning so be sure that you have a winter coat with you as you head out your door.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Wind out of the northwest will gust up to 40 mph throughout the day and highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Skies will clear throughout the day and the rest of your work week will see plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Areas east of I-65 are under a WIND ADVISORY from 9AM-7PM.

Rain chances hold off all week but the chilly weather will stick around throughout the first half of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings a widespread hard freeze is likely with lows dipping into the 20s.

Highs will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s to start your work week but warmer weather is in sight! A warming trend is in store for the second half of the week with highs back in the 60s.  

[WATCH: The Future of Weather Warnings]

Friday will be beautiful and sunny with highs in the upper 60s! Despite a mostly sunny and dry week, rain chances return for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • 'Sweet Livie': Candlelight vigil scheduled for toddler killed in drive-by shooting

    'Sweet Livie': Candlelight vigil scheduled for toddler killed in drive-by shooting

    Sunday, March 11 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-03-11 18:46:48 GMT
    (Source: Livia Robinson's family)(Source: Livia Robinson's family)

    The family is hosting a candlelight vigil for Livia at the family home at 615 Murray Rd NW in Huntsville at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. 

    More >>

    The family is hosting a candlelight vigil for Livia at the family home at 615 Murray Rd NW in Huntsville at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. 

    More >>

  • One injured in overnight fire in Huntsville

    One injured in overnight fire in Huntsville

    Saturday, March 10 2018 1:08 PM EST2018-03-10 18:08:22 GMT
    One person was injured in a fire in Huntsville that affected sixteen apartments.One person was injured in a fire in Huntsville that affected sixteen apartments.

    A fire on Madison Pike left many people homeless this morning. 

    More >>

    A fire on Madison Pike left many people homeless this morning. 

    More >>

  • 3 facing capital murder charges after toddler killed in drive-by shooting

    3 facing capital murder charges after toddler killed in drive-by shooting

    Friday, March 9 2018 11:21 PM EST2018-03-10 04:21:42 GMT
    (Source: Livia Robinson's family)(Source: Livia Robinson's family)

    Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

    More >>

    Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly