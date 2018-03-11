Local church combats hunger

A cold front will move in this evening, bringing yet another round of scattered rain showers and even some isolated thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected.More >>
A cold front will move in this evening, bringing yet another round of scattered rain showers and even some isolated thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected.More >>
The family is hosting a candlelight vigil for Livia at the family home at 615 Murray Rd NW in Huntsville at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.More >>
The family is hosting a candlelight vigil for Livia at the family home at 615 Murray Rd NW in Huntsville at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.More >>
A fire on Madison Pike left many people homeless this morning.More >>
A fire on Madison Pike left many people homeless this morning.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
Mazda and Toyota have officially given their new Huntsville plant a name. The companies announced on Friday that they have created “Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.” as part of their recently-announced joint venture. This comes after the companies announced in January that they would bring a new facility to Limestone County.More >>
Mazda and Toyota have officially given their new Huntsville plant a name. The companies announced on Friday that they have created “Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.” as part of their recently-announced joint venture. This comes after the companies announced in January that they would bring a new facility to Limestone County.More >>
Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.More >>
Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>