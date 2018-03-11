Power outage reported in NE Huntsville

Huntsville Utilities reports that crews are on the scene of an outage in NE Huntsville.

There is a power outage in Northeast Huntsville from Oakwood Avenue south to Governors Drive and from I-565 east to Bankhead Parkway.

There is a power outage in Northeast Huntsville from Oakwood Avenue south to Governors Drive and from I-565 east to Bankhead Parkway. Crews are in the area performing equipment replacement and maintenance. Service will be restored as quickly as possible.

Crews are in the area performing equipment replacement and maintenance.

Service will be restored as quickly as possible.

