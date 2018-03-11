Power outage reported in NE Huntsville

A cold front will move in this evening, bringing yet another round of scattered rain showers and even some isolated thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected.More >>
A cold front will move in this evening, bringing yet another round of scattered rain showers and even some isolated thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected.More >>
The family is hosting a candlelight vigil for Livia at the family home at 615 Murray Rd NW in Huntsville at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.More >>
The family is hosting a candlelight vigil for Livia at the family home at 615 Murray Rd NW in Huntsville at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.More >>
A fire on Madison Pike left many people homeless this morning.More >>
A fire on Madison Pike left many people homeless this morning.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
Mazda and Toyota have officially given their new Huntsville plant a name. The companies announced on Friday that they have created “Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.” as part of their recently-announced joint venture. This comes after the companies announced in January that they would bring a new facility to Limestone County.More >>
Mazda and Toyota have officially given their new Huntsville plant a name. The companies announced on Friday that they have created “Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.” as part of their recently-announced joint venture. This comes after the companies announced in January that they would bring a new facility to Limestone County.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.More >>
Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
Two local organizations are warning the community that not only is human trafficking a growing problem, but traffickers are using all sorts of techniques to lure people in.More >>
Two local organizations are warning the community that not only is human trafficking a growing problem, but traffickers are using all sorts of techniques to lure people in.More >>