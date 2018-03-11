Power outage reported in NE Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Utilities reports that crews are on the scene of an outage in NE Huntsville.
There is a power outage in Northeast Huntsville from Oakwood Avenue south to Governors Drive and from I-565 east to Bankhead Parkway.

Crews are in the area performing equipment replacement and maintenance.

Service will be restored as quickly as possible.

