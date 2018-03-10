Huntsville Botanical Garden opens "Nature Connects" exhibit

Huntsville Botanical Garden has just opened a new exhibit called “Nature Connects” featuring LEGO blocks.

From now until May 20th, visitors can take a look at the sculptures of different outdoor animals made entirely out of LEGOs. The sculptures, set across 14 different scenes, were made out of almost half a million LEGO bricks and were created by New York artist Sean Kenney.

Regular admission to the Botanical Garden is $14 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-18.

For more information, you can contact the Huntsville Botanical Garden at (256) 830-4447.

[READ MORE: NATURE CONNECTS EXHIBIT]

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48