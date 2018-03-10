Huntsville Botanical Garden opens "Nature Connects" exhibit - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Botanical Garden opens "Nature Connects" exhibit

By Mason McGalliard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville Botanical Garden has just opened a new exhibit called “Nature Connects” featuring LEGO blocks. 

From now until May 20th, visitors can take a look at the sculptures of different outdoor animals made entirely out of LEGOs.  The sculptures, set across 14 different scenes, were made out of almost half a million LEGO bricks and were created by New York artist Sean Kenney.   

Regular admission to the Botanical Garden is $14 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-18. 

For more information, you can contact the Huntsville Botanical Garden at (256) 830-4447. 

[READ MORE: NATURE CONNECTS EXHIBIT]

